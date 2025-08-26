Lady A Drops First Christmas Album in 13 Years, Plans Holiday Tour

Lady A is ushering in the holiday season with the release of their first full Christmas album in 13 years. The new project, titled On This Winter's Night (Volume 2), will be available Sept. 26 and features 11 tracks that mix originals, modern classics, and traditional favorites.

The album includes collaborations with country and gospel icon Ricky Skaggs on "Why We Sing Noel" and acclaimed Christian music artist Chris Tomlin on "Silent Night." It was produced by Nathan Chapman, Sam Ellis, and Dann Huff, and combines country, pop, and soul to communicate common themes of joy, gratefulness, and togetherness.

To mark the release, Lady A will embark on their first-ever Christmas tour beginning Dec. 5 in Atlanta. The trek will bring holiday cheer across the U.S., with stops in Jacksonville, Nashville, and more, before closing with a three-night run at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium from Dec. 21–23.

Band members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood have emphasized how much family, joy, and gratitude have shaped both the new music and the tour. They hope that fans will connect with the same spirit of celebration and warmth that inspired the album.

"We're really excited about being on the road in December for our first Christmas tour," shared Lady A's Dave Haywood. "And that definitely calls for some new music, too. This album is filled with so much joy and gratitude — I hope it reaches fans this season the way we feel it ourselves."