This Day in Country History: August 26

What a day for country music artists on Aug. 26. Sam Hunt received multipe certifications for his songs on this day, and rapper Lil Nas X crossed genre boundaries by appearing on the cover of Time magazine in honor of his cross-genre country hit. In addition, Carrie Underwood's name came up a couple of times on Aug. 26.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big milestones for Aug. 26 include:

2016: Sam Hunt had a milestone day with several certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. "Take Your Time" received a 3x Platinum award, and Hunt also received 2x Platinum recognition for "Break Up in a Small Town," "House Party," and "Leave the Night On." He earned a Platinum nod for "Make You Miss Me" and a Gold for "Ex to See."

Cultural Milestones

From a benefit concert to a country star performing at a rock concert, these were cultural milestones for Aug. 26:

2019: Jake Owen performed a concert at Wayzata Bay in Minnesota as part of a fundraiser for the nonprofit Folds of Honor. This organization raises funds for scholarships provided to spouses and children of U.S. military personnel.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A collaborative album release and Ashley McBryde's performance were notable on this day in country music history:

2008: Universal Music Distribution released an album, Now That's What I Call Country Music, on Aug. 26. The album featured an all-star lineup, including Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Sugarland, and more.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and an online feud happened on Aug. 26:

2021: Nashville session drummer Kenny Malone died on Aug. 26 at the age of 83 from complications due to COVID-19. Malone had a unique drumming style and was known to play with greats such as George Jones, Merle Haggard, Barbara Mandrell, and Dolly Parton.

