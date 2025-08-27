Lainey Wilson and Kaitlin Butts Revive ‘Tulsa Time’ with Duet in Albuquerque

During a recent stop in Albuquerque, Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind World Tour delivered a highlight when she brought Oklahoma's Kaitlin Butts on stage to join her in the performance of the country classic "Tulsa Time." Originally recorded by Don Williams in 1978 and written by Danny Flowers, "Tulsa Time" has proved timeless in country music tradition, covered by Sturgill Simpson, the Pistol Annies, Sunny Sweeney, and Jason Boland & the Stragglers.

The energy of the Wilson-Butts performance sounded fresh to a more than 30-year-old track that melded their modern vocal styles while respecting the song's roots. The duet received a warm reception from the eager audience members and was blasted to social media pages that included the audience response, noting the strength of their chemistry and vocal prowess.

The Albuquerque collaboration serves as a reminder of Wilson's normal practice of letting her artists join her on the stage. Kaitlin Butts, who has been steadily gaining recognition in the country music scene, drew new fans through the duet, underlining her rising profile alongside Wilson's arena-filling performances.

While Wilson has also shared the stage with fellow tourmate Ernest, performing “Would If I Could” from his Nashville album earlier this year, her performance with Butts underscored the enduring appeal of Don Williams' work. Fans praised the tribute, noting the authenticity and energy both singers brought to the stage.

The moment also revived appreciation for "Tulsa Time," which is defended as a timeless piece of country history from that moment. It remains relevant in regard to traditional themes of heartache and the abandonment of a relationship that resonate amongst both classic and new waves of country.

On social media, fans celebrated the performance with comments like: “This is what we want our country music to sound like.” “Don Williams never looked that good when he sang it.” “Country music needs this.”