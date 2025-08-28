Brad Paisley Cooking Up New Album With Easter Eggs, Building on Past Marketing Magic

Brad Paisley has a longstanding reputation for combining artistry with risk-taking, and he is staying true to form in his approach to releasing new music. His 2014 album Moonshine in the Trunk marked his 10th studio record and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, selling about 53,000 copies in its first week. The album was notable for Paisley's unconventional promotion, as he leaked songs via Twitter without telling his label, sparking surprise and attention across the industry.

“Brad, out of the blue, started the Twitter attack,” label head Gary Overton said at the time. “We didn't know it was going to happen. We've been in reaction mode for weeks now. He doesn't tell us ahead of time. We're watching Twitter like everyone else.”

This rogue approach to marketing frustrated his label but ultimately gave Paisley more control over how his music reached listeners. This strengthened his bond with fans, and they responded to the authenticity of the behind-the-scenes look they received.

Currently, Paisley is working on a new project filled with hidden references and Easter eggs. “What's so fun about this as the first release is it teases what we're working on, which is the idea that it's also a metaphor,” he told American Songwriter.

“All of those lines that we were really subtle about making sure that there's the little references — the sunset is about 9 type thing. The idea of ‘Let's see if they pave that old dirt road that used to run out.'”

“For an artist with a double-digit number of albums recorded over the years, it gets harder to say, ‘Here's my new album,'” Paisley said. “In my case, what's really fun is the thought of what we're doing now from an artistic standpoint.”