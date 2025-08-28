Emily Ann Roberts Lands Major Label Deal, Set to Drop Debut Single ‘Jack & Jill Daniel’s’

Emily Ann Roberts, a rising country star from East Tennessee, has signed with RECORDS/Sony Music Nashville. Nearly a decade after rising to prominence, she is set to release her debut single under the new label, “Jack & Jill Daniel's,” on Sept. 5 — a meaningful milestone at the start of her next chapter.

“They say Nashville is a 10-year town, and that would add up since I got into the music business back in 2015. While this is a massive accomplishment, I know this is just the beginning,” says Roberts. “I'm excited to get to partner with RECORDS/Sony Music Nashville, and I can't wait to see all we accomplish together.”

Roberts first earned fame in 2015 as the runner-up on Blake Shelton's team during Season 9 of The Voice. Since then, she has built her career independently, earning nearly 75 million global streams, releasing her critically acclaimed debut album Can't Hide Country in 2023, and being named to the CMT Next Women of Country class of 2024.

She has performed with major country artists including Blake Shelton, Clint Black, and Jamey Johnson. She currently tours with Cody Johnson on his Leather Deluxe Tour and will join Megan Moroney on select dates of the Am I Okay? Tour this fall.

In addition to her musical pursuits, Roberts lent her voice to Walt Disney World's Country Bear Musical Jamboree, performing “Try Everything” from Zootopia as Trixie St. Claire, demonstrating her versatility and broad appeal.