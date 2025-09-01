Lorrie Morgan Hits That Dominated Country Radio

Lorrie Morgan, a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a GRAMMY Award-nominated country music artist, ruled country music radio stations in the '90s. Morgan helped define the sound of '90s country music. Pop was finally making its way into country. Her success helped the country music industry recognize the power and impact of female singers and performances. Learn more about this successful musical artist, her chart-topping songs, and how her style changed country music in the 1990s.

Lorrie Morgan's Heritage in Country Music: From Father to Husbands

Lorrie Morgan was born on June 27, 1959, in Nashville, Tennessee. She is the daughter of the famous Grand Ole Opry member George Morgan and was married to country music singers Keith Whitley, Sammy Kershaw, and Jon Randall. She debuted at the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 13 and had her first chart-topping single, "Trainwreck of Emotion," in 1989 after signing with RCA Records Nashville.

Since her illustrious beginning, Morgan has received three Gold and four Platinum album certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. She has had three No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on June 9, 1984.

Her No. 1 Singles: The Radio Powerhouses

Morgan dominated radio stations in the 1990s. She had three major hits that rocketed her to stardom.

Her First Chart-Topping Song: "Five Minutes"

While Morgan released several singles between 1979 and 1989, none of them hit the charts. However, in 1990, she released "Five Minutes" from her Platinum-certified album Leave the Lights On.

This song became a No. 1 hit with its catchy music and sassy lyrics telling her partner that they have five minutes to let her know why she should stay:

"You've got five minutes

To tell me what I've needed to hear

You've got five minutes

To show me that you're really sincere

That's not much time to change my mind

It'll take a miracle no doubt

And you've got five minutes

To figure it out"

It was an instant hit and is one of Morgan's best-known songs, still getting airtime on country music radio stations today.

A Cultural Phenomenon: "What Part of No (Don't You Understand)"

In 1992, Morgan released "What Part of No (Don't You Understand)," the second single from her Platinum-certified album Watch Me.

This song is about female empowerment and being able to say no to someone. The chorus sums up its vibe:

"What part of no don't you understand?

I'll be glad to explain it

If it's too hard to comprehend

What part of no don't you understand?"

According to the Boot, "What Part of No (Don't You Understand)" was Morgan's biggest hit and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country singles chart, where it stayed for three weeks. This song helped her album Watch Me get the Platinum certification.

Overcoming Adversity: "I Didn't Know My Own Strength"

In 1995, Morgan released "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" from her Platinum-certified album Reflections: Greatest Hits.

This was Morgan's final song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. This song, written by Rick Bowles and Robert Byrne, is about finding faith and strength after going through adversity.



I picked myself back up, hold my head up high

I was not built to break

I didn't know my own strength "Survived my darkest hour, my faith kept me aliveI picked myself back up, hold my head up highI was not built to breakI didn't know my own strength



And I crashed down and I tumbled but I did not crumble

I got through all the pain

I didn't know my own strength" I didn't know my own strengthAnd I crashed down and I tumbled but I did not crumbleI got through all the painI didn't know my own strength"

Many country music fans and analysts feel that this is one of Morgan's greatest and most powerful songs.

The Platinum Era: Essential Radio Hits From Her Peak Years

In addition to her No. 1 hits, Morgan had many songs that appealed to fans. While not chart-toppers, they still helped define the 1990s country music era. Top songs from her Platinum era include:

The Later Years: When Radio Support Declined

As tastes in country music changed, Morgan's style began to fade, and her songs didn't have the commercial radio appeal they had previously. While her 1994 album War Paint received a Gold certification from the RIAA, it didn't have mass appeal. The title song "War Paint" was a song of strength and determination.

In 1999, Morgan released the album Shakin' Things Up, which also received a Gold certification. That same year, her Platinum-certified Reflections: Greatest Hits was released.

Morgan's Radio Legacy: A Voice That Defined an Era

During the 1990s, Morgan combined sassy pop with country twang and dominated the charts of that era. Radio stations were playing crossover songs such as Billy Ray Cyrus's "Achy Breaky Heart" and Shania Twain's "You're Still the One," and Morgan fit that mold. However, she created her unique style that set her apart from other 1990s country music stars.

According to Morgan's website, "She has been a daughter, a bride, a mother, a divorcee, a widow, a single mother, a breadwinner and, ultimately, a survivor. In many ways, Lorrie is a living, breathing country song, and she knows what she sings."

Current Lorrie Morgan Projects

Morgan continues to make music. In 2024, she released her first album in over seven years, Dead Girl Walking, featuring hits such as "Hands On You" with Ashley Monroe and "I Think It's Jesus" with Kelly Lang.