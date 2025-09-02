This Day in Country History: September 2

Sept. 2 witnessed significant country music events and performances, with the TV show Hee Haw adapted into a musical and performed on this day, while the Country Music Association Summer Jam featured a star-studded lineup of artists. There were also music festivals, a wedding, a marriage proposal, and benefit concerts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Fun milestones in country music for Sept. 2 included:

2015: The live show Moonshine: The Hee Haw Musical began at the Dallas Theater Center. Brandi Carlisle and the legendary Shane McAnally played a part in songwriting for this TV show's live musical adaptation.

The live show Moonshine: The Hee Haw Musical began at the Dallas Theater Center. Brandi Carlisle and the legendary Shane McAnally played a part in songwriting for this TV show's live musical adaptation. 2021: The ABC television network aired the CMA Summer Jam. This primetime special, filmed against the backdrop of Nashville's skyline, featured performances by megastars Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, and Thomas Rhett. Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Carrie Underwood also participated in this country music extravaganza.

Cultural Milestones

Support and donations from artists helped support the community, including these cultural milestones:

2017: Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour made a stop at the Irving Music Factory in Dallas, Texas. Band Against Cancer with Sarah Cannon/the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare sponsored the tour. Under this campaign, when a fan bought Paisley's new album, “Love and War,” they could get a second album free and send it to a cancer patient.

Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour made a stop at the Irving Music Factory in Dallas, Texas. Band Against Cancer with Sarah Cannon/the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare sponsored the tour. Under this campaign, when a fan bought Paisley's new album, “Love and War,” they could get a second album free and send it to a cancer patient. 2020: The “Die A Happy Man” singer, Thomas Rhett, and Big Machine Label Group's president Scott Borchetta made a $100,000 donation to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief efforts. This organization, in partnership with the Recording Academy, raises funds for musical artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans had fun in the late summer sun with these country music festivals:

2022: Fans traveled to Villa Grove, Colorado, in the San Luis Valley, for the first night of the Seven Peaks Music Festival. Acts included Tracy Lawrence, Hot Country Knights, and the Frontmen.

Fans traveled to Villa Grove, Colorado, in the San Luis Valley, for the first night of the Seven Peaks Music Festival. Acts included Tracy Lawrence, Hot Country Knights, and the Frontmen. 2023: On the second day of the Georgia Country Music Fest, in Marietta, Georgia, headliners included Cody Jinks, Ashley McBryde, and Colt Ford. The Vegabonds, the Randy Rogers Band, and Kat Hasty also performed.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A proposal and marriage took place, including:

2011: The “Whistlin’ Dixie” singer Randy Houser married his songwriter girlfriend Jessa Lee Yantz in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic. On March 6, 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy.

The “Whistlin’ Dixie” singer Randy Houser married his songwriter girlfriend Jessa Lee Yantz in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic. On March 6, 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy. 2019: Taylor Dye of the duo Maddie & Tae said yes to her songwriter boyfriend, Josh Kerr. He proposed on the front porch of their new home, and they married the following February.