Maren Morris Transforms Post-Divorce Songwriting Into Path to Healing

Maren Morris has fully embraced her divorce and everything that comes with it, considering it a turning point, not only in her life but also in her career, as a time for herself, where she has found purpose through her writing. The GRAMMY-winning artist has articulated how writing helped her navigate the emotional hurdles of separation and allowed her to be honest and raw in her music.

"It's a gift, I've learned, not just a tragedy," she shared. "I kind of learned to just write through it, whatever I was going through, which is the point of songwriting, but I never really wanted to write about those things — but I'm so glad I did because I learned about myself and what I actually love writing about and just being very [un]filtered."

Her divorce from Ryan Hurd, finalized in 2024, has not diminished their ability to co-parent their five-year-old son, Hayes. Morris and Hurd again live close to each other to maintain stability and support for their child. Morris has also been open about her experience dating while divorced, sharing funny stories about strange situations that eventually can be turned into songs. One particular experience led to the song "Too Good," co-written with Tobias Jesso, Jr. and Joel Little.

But Morris admits the emotional impact extended beyond the relationship because the two were also in a social circle that made it even harder to move on and from friends. Nevertheless, she stays committed to trying to turn it all into art, and adds that she did build strength writing in this pain.

As a musician, her commitment to music extends way beyond her performance. Morris performed at a charity event in Amagansett, New York, raising funds for music education programs. She continues to advocate for providing instruments and costumes to schools, inspired by her own childhood experiences with music.

"I've always worked with giving back to music education, especially in public schooling, because there's not a ton of funding," she told PEOPLE. "It's a good way to give back, and it's a very intimate setting, which we don't really get to do much anymore, so it feels like I'm at the Bluebird Cafe [in Nashville]."