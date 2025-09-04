Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs Hit No. 1 With ‘Backup Plan’

In achieving the no. 1 slot on Mediabase's official country airplay chart, Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs have reached a great milestone together with their first collaboration, "Backup Plan."

The track, featured on Zimmerman's second album Different Night Same Rodeo, released in August 2025, is now the most-played song on country radio. During this tracking period, it led in chart points. It generated over 16.8 million audience impressions, topping the list of songs with the most significant increases in reach, ahead of Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, and Jelly Roll.

Zimmerman celebrated the achievement with a heartfelt message on Instagram. “I took this selfie the day I met @lukecombs at his Concert for Carolina benefit last October… never in a million years did I think just 10 months later we would have the number 1 song on country radio together.” He publicly thanked Combs for believing in both the song and in him, expressing deep gratitude for their friendship and the support from fans and radio.

Other chart highlights include Russell Dickerson's “Happen To Me” rising to No. 3. At the same time, Thomas Rhett's “After All The Bars Are Closed” dropped to No. 4. Scotty McCreery's “Bottle Rockets” held steady at No. 5. Luke Combs also made moves as a lead artist, with his single “Back in the Saddle” climbing from No. 11 to No. 10, securing him another Top 10 hit.

Emerging artists also made gains. Zach Top's “Good Times & Tan Lines” grew exponentially, jumping from No. 21 to No. 18 to enter the Top 20. Meghan Patrick's “Golden Child” advanced into the Top 30, moving from No. 31 to No. 29. Cody Johnson's “The Fall” broke into the Top 40, climbing from No. 41 to No. 40.