The Emotional Journey Behind Carly Pearce’s ‘Closer to You’

Carly Pearce’s “Closer to You” isn’t just a country track; it’s basically a musical love letter you should listen to when you miss someone. Music has always been the go-to therapy session for artists, and Pearce is no exception. Her songs often double as a mirror, reflecting life’s highs, lows, and everything in between. With “Closer to You,” Pearce hit that sweet spot where everything’s going well in her personal and professional life. At the time, she was falling hard for fellow country star Michael Ray, and like any modern romance, theirs came with its fair share of struggles.

But "Closer to You" isn’t just about yearning for someone, it’s about the behind-the-scenes reality of building a relationship, especially one that is constantly in the spotlight. Pearce perfectly articulates in the song how difficult it is to miss someone and how all we want to do is be closer to them, in the literal sense of the word.

Finding Love in the Lyrics: How Carly Pearce’s “Closer to You” Mirrored Her Real Life

Pearce immediately connected with the track when she first heard it since it made her think about her relationship with her then-husband, Ray. Written by Hillary Lindsey, Troy Verges, and Gordie Sampson, the song came at the perfect time in her life as she had fallen in love and gotten engaged during the 2018 holiday season. She described the song as giving her “all of the feels.”

Pearce and Ray, like other couples, experienced the difficulties of being in a long-distance relationship. Both artists travel and tour, and the song captures their feeling of wanting to be close to someone they love.

The Challenge of Long-Distance Love: Touring Musicians in Relationships

Pearce and Ray travel constantly for their careers. The distance created a unique dynamic where they didn't get much time together, and when they did, it was more meaningful. The song, with its universal theme, became a hit not only with fans but also with other artists and professionals in the entertainment industry who experienced similar struggles.

Touring musicians also experience mental health challenges, with nearly 50% of touring professionals suffering from clinical depression according to research published in The Journal of Psychiatric Research. With the proliferation of online streaming music, artists tend to look for other income streams, including touring and live performances, creating more distance and time apart for couples in the industry, like Pearce and Ray.

Behind the Scenes: Creating the Music Video and Capturing Real Moments

Pearce featured Ray in the “Closer to You” music video shoot, showcasing their relationship. Ray stayed for the entire shoot, even when he was no longer needed, and Pearce would often snuggle up to him during breaks, making the most of their time together. Their genuine moments of affection off-camera were reflected on-camera, adding authenticity to the video’s romantic theme.

From Love Song to Life Lesson: The Lasting Impact of “Closer to You”