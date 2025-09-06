LISTEN LIVE

Win Keith Urban Tickets

Listen all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Keith Urban on Thursday, October 2nd at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA. Tickets on…

Donnie Black
Keith Urban 2025_1733492964_

Listen all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Keith Urban on Thursday, October 2nd at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Keith Urban
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect