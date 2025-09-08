Tyler Childers Announces 2026 UK & Europe Tour Following Album Success

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has announced a spring 2026 UK and European tour, with performances scheduled in major cities including Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam. The UK dates include a stop at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Mar. 6, 2026, and Manchester's AO Arena on Mar. 8, 2026. The European leg of the tour will run from Mar. 3 through Mar. 21, 2026, as part of a larger series of global performances.

Presales for the European tour begin on Sept. 9, 2024, at 9 a.m. local time, with general sales starting on Sept. 12, 2024. Tickets and presale details are available on Tyler Childers' official website and through Mastercard's presale programs. Ticket prices vary by venue.

The tour follows the release of Childers' latest album, Snipe Hunter, which debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 this summer, marking his highest chart entry to date. His travels to Australia and India inspired the 13-track album and blended country, rock, and folk influences. Key tracks include "Eatin' Big Time" and "Nose On The Grindstone." The track "Bitin' List" has become a standout, sparking over 149,000 TikTok videos, earning half a million streams in a single day, and climbing charts across major streaming platforms.

Before embarking on his European tour, Childers will continue his On The Road Tour this autumn, with major stops including New York's Forest Hills Stadium, Nashville's GEODIS Park, and London's O2 Arena.