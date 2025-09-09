LISTEN LIVE

Chase Rice Drops New Song Written During Quick Colorado Session

Jennifer Eggleston
American singer-songwriter Chase Rice speaks with the crowd prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the TCU Horned Frogs at Kenan Stadium on September 01, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Jared C. Tilton via Getty Images

Chase Rice has released a new single, “Two Tone Trippin',” a song born from a spontaneous moment during a drive through Rollinsville, Colorado. The track came together quickly, inspired by a lighthearted conversation about the abundance of two-tone trucks in the area.

“Wyatt, Oscar, and I were driving around Rollinsville, Colorado, and we kept noticing two-tone trucks everywhere. Oscar finally said, ‘Man, this must be where two-tones go to die.' Then out of nowhere, he goes, ‘We should write a song called ‘Two Tone Trippin','” recalls Rice.

“I had just bought a ‘72 two-tone Chevy, so I was all about it. I think we wrote the whole thing in about 45 minutes — no rules, not even a chorus. We just straight up had fun on this one. And everything you hear in the recording — the playing and the singing — was all one take.”

The single, featuring Wyatt McCubbin, showcases Rice's commitment to a raw and unfiltered style. The absence of a typical chorus and not relying on enticing studio tricks to allow the song to remain in a single take gives "Two Tone Trippin'" a wild, energetic feel, which is indicative of its unedited creation.

"Two Tone Trippin'" is now available to stream on YouTube, giving fans a taste of Rice's new musical direction and preparing them for future projects to come.

Chase RiceWyatt McCubbin
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
