Chase Rice Drops New Song Written During Quick Colorado Session

Chase Rice has released a new single, “Two Tone Trippin',” a song born from a spontaneous moment during a drive through Rollinsville, Colorado. The track came together quickly, inspired by a lighthearted conversation about the abundance of two-tone trucks in the area.

“Wyatt, Oscar, and I were driving around Rollinsville, Colorado, and we kept noticing two-tone trucks everywhere. Oscar finally said, ‘Man, this must be where two-tones go to die.' Then out of nowhere, he goes, ‘We should write a song called ‘Two Tone Trippin','” recalls Rice.

“I had just bought a ‘72 two-tone Chevy, so I was all about it. I think we wrote the whole thing in about 45 minutes — no rules, not even a chorus. We just straight up had fun on this one. And everything you hear in the recording — the playing and the singing — was all one take.”

The single, featuring Wyatt McCubbin, showcases Rice's commitment to a raw and unfiltered style. The absence of a typical chorus and not relying on enticing studio tricks to allow the song to remain in a single take gives "Two Tone Trippin'" a wild, energetic feel, which is indicative of its unedited creation.