This Day in Country History: September 9

In past years, Sept. 9 has seen Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley deliver noteworthy performances and Jake Owen headline a benefit concert. It also marks the day John Michael Montgomery sustained injuries in an accident and Maddie Font welcomed a baby boy.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Interesting events that occurred on Sept. 9 include:

Brad Paisley's Country Nation College Tour stop at West Virginia University in Morgantown was filmed by City Drive Films. The recording of the free concert aired later that year as part of a new concert and travel series, "Landmarks Live in Concert," and was also issued as a DVD with a live CD component. 2020: During the COVID-19 lockdown, Brad Paisley remotely guest-hosted the TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live! He sang several of his songs, which he had tweaked in reference to the pandemic, and Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance, joining via video conference.

Cultural Milestones

A benefit concert and virtual show were held on Sept. 9:

Jake Owen headlined the Northern Colorado Cattle Barons Ball, an annual event that raises money for the American Cancer Society. The occasion featured a gala dinner, dancing, and a silent auction. 2019: Amazon hosted a pop-up concert during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week to express gratitude to its line-haul partners and truckers. It was held at a temporary truck stop in the parking lot of Nissan Stadium in Nashville and featured a surprise performance by Jason Aldean.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fabulous performances and concerts from Sept. 9 include:

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock performed at Fenway Park in Boston as part of Aldean's "Six Strings Circus Tour." The show, which also featured Thomas Rhett, Dee Jay Silver, and A Thousand Horses, was a sell-out, and the organizers scheduled an additional date to accommodate fans who had missed the concert. 2017: Kenny Chesney headlined a concert at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, the night before the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Old Dominion and The Band Perry also performed at the event.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Significant events from Sept. 9 include an auto accident and a birth:

"I Love the Way You Love Me" singer John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious tour bus accident on his way to perform in North Carolina. Montgomery suffered some broken ribs and cuts, and other band members were also injured. 2023: Maddie Font, of the duo Maddie & Tae, and her husband, Jonah, welcomed a baby boy. After 37 hours of labor, Forrest Henry Font was finally born, much to the relief and excitement of his parents.