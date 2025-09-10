Lainey Wilson Admits Letting Fiancé Duck Hodges Splurge on Hunting Gear

Lainey Wilson might be one of the busiest women in country music right now, with Grammy wins and sold-out shows, but even she knows that relationships are all about compromise. Case in point: letting her fiancé, former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges, blow some serious cash on hunting gear.

Lainey Wilson: “He's Pretty Frugal, Except When It Comes to Good Hunting Stuff”’

In a recent interview (via The Boot), the “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer said, “I'll tell ya this about Duck, he's pretty frugal, except when it comes to good hunting stuff, like getting ready for duck season and having all the appropriate gear and whatever, that's his thing he likes to splurge on.”

It seems the couple about to get married already talked about compromise when it comes to where they want to spend their hard-earned money. “I'm not gonna tell him what to do, because he's not gonna tell me what kind of guitar I can buy, ya know?”

Wilson on Being “Spendy”

Wilson shared that Hodges also once stopped him from making a financial mistake. She shared, “Me and Duck were actually at a place called Moby Dicky's, which is our favorite restaurant ever, it's on the water, and it's actually where we had our first date. I saw somebody drive up on a jet ski, and I was like, 'We gon' get a jet ski, today, we gettin' a jet ski.’”

She continued, “By the time I finished the beer, he [Duck] had already talked me out of it. I was ready to do something crazy, I was ready to get a turquoise jet ski. He was like, 'You're not gonna be here to ride it.' Anyway, long story short, I thought about it, but it didn't happen.”

Wedding Plans

Since getting engaged in February, the couple is not in a hurry to get married and is still trying to get into the planning stages because of her busy schedule. She told PEOPLE, “Man, I tell you what, trying to wrangle me in is, it's a lot. But I will say even the hat box situation, he proposed to me with the little hat box, and so just being able to do that and also at the same time be celebrating our engagement and our love, it feels good."