Register To Win Cody Johnson Tickets

Register below to win a pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson on Saturday, March 7th at the  CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. Tickets on sale Friday, September 19th…

Cody Johnson

Register below to win a pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson on Saturday, March 7th at the  CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Tickets on sale Friday, September 19th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

Radio presale is Thursday, September 18th from 10am – 10pm. Password: MUSTANG

Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
