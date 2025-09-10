LISTEN LIVE

Win Eric Church Tickets

Listen all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Eric Church on Thursday, September 18th at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tickets on sale now at…

Donnie Black
Eric Church

Listen all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Eric Church on Thursday, September 18th at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Eric Church
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect