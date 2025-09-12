Lauren Watkins Set to Drop Second Album ‘In A Perfect World’ Next Month

On Oct. 10, Lauren Watkins will release her second album, In A Perfect World, through Big Loud Records and Songs & Daughters. The 10-track album chronicles her journey figuring out how to juggle a busy touring schedule with her life at home, exploring themes of simplicity, love, and grounding yourself through the chaos.

The album represents Watkins' recent years of international touring, as well as the experiences of building a quiet life together with her husband. The album meditates on the contradictions of life in transit and moments of stillness, and represents her evolutionary stage as a songwriter and artist. Watkins co-wrote each of the 10 tracks, collaborating with several other writers, including Trannie Anderson, Rodney Clawson, and Natalie Hemby.

Produced by her husband Will Bundy with co-production from Joey Moi, the record highlights a deeply personal and collaborative process. Early singles, including "Lose My Cool," "Average Joe and Plain Jane," "I'll Get Through It," and "Marlboro Man," have already given listeners a preview of her versatile sound. A new track, "Slippery Slope," featuring John Morgan, will be released on Sept. 19 ahead of the album's debut.

"I am so beyond proud of this music," shares Watkins. "I've lived so much life in the past couple years, from playing shows all over the world and spending half of my time on the road, to building a sweet little life in a farmhouse with my husband. It's made me appreciate so many parts of all of it. I've started embracing the simple things just as much as the chaos. And that's what inspired these 10 songs. It paints a good picture of what my world looks like these days, but I really hope people can see their own world within it too."