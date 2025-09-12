Shaboozey Launches American Dogwood Label, Signs Kevin Powers as First Artist

Shaboozey has officially launched his own record label, American Dogwood, in partnership with EMPIRE. The label is designed to discover and mentor diverse new artists, with EMPIRE providing a global support network. Longtime collaborators Jared Cotter and Abas Pauti will co-lead American Dogwood alongside Shaboozey, bringing their industry expertise to help guide the label's mission.

“American Dogwood is a tribute to where we come from, and to the artists, storytellers, and creators who make this life remarkable,” shares Shaboozey. “Our mission is to nurture the next generation of voices and to give them a place to grow, connect, and create. This is the beginning of a new chapter — one I hope always feels like home.”

The first artist signed to the label is Kevin Powers, known for his blend of pop, country, and hip-hop. Powers gained attention with viral hits like “Walked In” and “How You Been?” and has also collaborated as a songwriter, co-writing Shaboozey's hit “Amen” featuring Jelly Roll, which has surpassed 50 million streams in just three months.

Powers' debut single under American Dogwood, “Move On,” is set to be released on Sept. 19 and features Shaboozey. “I couldn't be more excited to join the American Dogwood family,” adds Powers. “My first release, “Move On” featuring Shaboozey, is about what happens when a relationship ends — how some people can let go, while others hold on longer than they should. It's a story I think a lot of people will connect with, and I couldn't imagine a better way to begin this journey than sharing it with Shaboozey by my side.”

Shaboozey's success surged in 2024 with his album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, and the breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” His profile rose further through high-profile performances at Coachella and Stagecoach.