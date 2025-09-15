Jelly Roll on Meeting Pope Leo XIV: ‘From Rock Bottom to Holy Ground’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 09: In this photo released on August 15, 2025 (L-R) Marcus King and Jelly Roll perform on stage during the Stand Up To Cancer Telecast 2025 at The Pinnacle on August 09, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer)

Jelly Roll has seen and experienced a lot in his life. But standing face-to-face with Pope Leo XIV is something he will not soon forget. The country-rap-rock star, who’s built a career on turning his pain and past into poetry, recently shared his once-in-a-lifetime experience meeting the Pope.

Jelly Roll on Meeting the Pope

Roll shared a photo on his Instagram of himself shaking Pope Leo’s hand. He captioned the post with “From rock bottom to holy ground. ‘For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.’”

The meeting between the rapper-singer and the head of the Catholic Church happened before the Grace for the World concert at Vatican City’s St. Peter's Square during the weekend. Roll, along with Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, BamBam, and other artists, performed at the event that unites art, music, and spirit. The event celebrated the 2025 Jubilee Year and the closing of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity.

What’s Next for Him?

Before coming to Vatican City, Roll performed with Post Malone at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The Tennessee native was also nominated for four awards: Best Hip-Hop for “Somebody Save Me” with Eminem, Best Alternative for “Lonely Road” with mgk, Best Country for “Liar”, and Video for Good for “Somebody Save Me”, per Billboard.

Roll also had shows in Barcelona, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal as a co-headliner on Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour. They’re also scheduled to perform in two shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on September 20 and 21.

After performing with Malone, Roll will be on his Australian Tour. The Down Under 2025 Tour will kick off on October 25 and wrap up on November 8. Joining him on all his tour dates is breakout star Shaboozey. Aside from him, country artist Drew Baldridge is also joining.

Check below his Australia tour dates and venues.

October 24: Brisbane Entertainment Center

Brisbane Entertainment Center October 25: Sunshine Coast, Kawana Sports Precinct, Strummingbird with Jelly Roll

Sunshine Coast, Kawana Sports Precinct, Strummingbird with Jelly Roll October 28: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena October 29: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena November 01: Newcastle, Strummingbird with Jelly Roll

Newcastle, Strummingbird with Jelly Roll November 02: Perth, Strummingbird with Jelly Roll

Perth, Strummingbird with Jelly Roll November 04: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena November 06: Townsville, Queensland Country Bank Stadium