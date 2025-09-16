Lee Brice’s Duet History: Exploring His Most Successful Collaborations

Lee Brice is one of the best storytellers in country music today, but there's one other quality that continually defines his career: a collaborative mindset. Whether splitting vocal parts with a rising star or trading verses with a long-time friend, Brice continues to demonstrate uncanny vocal chemistry and professional flexibility.

Chart-Topping Chemistry: Lee Brice and Carly Pearce's “I Hope You're Happy Now”

No discussion of Brice's duet success can begin anywhere but with Carly Pearce's 2019 single “I Hope You're Happy Now.” The duet became a landmark moment for both artists, marrying Pearce's clear, emotive delivery with Brice's warm, textured voice. Released on Sept. 27, 2019, as the second single from Pearce's self-titled album, the track captures a breakup story told from two perspectives, giving Brice's grounded baritone and Pearce's soaring soprano equal emotional weight.

Commercially, the song peaked at No. 5 on Hot Country Songs and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving its crossover appeal. Within six weeks of release, the track entered the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking the fastest-rising single of Pearce's career. By March 2020, sales had surpassed 62,000 U.S. copies, and the song topped Country Airplay in June 2020, becoming Pearce's second No. 1 and Brice's sixth. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded the single 3× Platinum certification.

The Story Behind the Collaboration: From Luke Combs to Lee Brice

Cowritten by Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Randy Montana, and Jonathan Singleton, the track was originally intended as a duet for Pearce and Combs. However, with his solo career taking off, Combs chose to step back from recording it. Pearce then approached Brice, who quickly connected with the song. Brice later shared that the song “reminded me of just classic duet, classic country, and that pulled me in very quickly.”

To make the experience even more poignant, the song was produced by late multi-platinum and multi-genre Nashville music producer Busbee, who passed away in 2019. “I Hope You're Happy Now” would be one of his last projects. This created a legacy for the song beyond its commercial successes. It also made Pearce and Brice skyrocket in their careers.

Critical Acclaim and Industry Recognition

The critical reception for “I Hope You're Happy Now” underscored its artistic and emotional weight. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos stated, “Brice's rich, rumbling voice blends well with Pearce's controlled, crystalline vocals. They both showcase their storytelling abilities on this catchy single.” Rolling Stone listed the track as one of the 25 best country and Americana songs of 2019. Reviewer Jon Freeman called the collaboration "electric" and said the song itself was "a true stunner."

Live Performances and Award Show Appearances

The live performance history of “I Hope You're Happy Now” tells its own story of anticipation and triumph. In November 2020, just days before the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Brice tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Pearce to perform the duet with Charles Kelley of Lady A. Although Brice remained asymptomatic, his absence was a disappointment for fans awaiting the chemistry of the original recording partners.

That long-awaited live performance finally came at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2021, where Brice and Pearce delivered an emotionally charged rendition. The performance was hailed as one of the night's highlights, giving fans the cathartic moment they had been anticipating for over a year. Their delivery reinforced why the duet had resonated so deeply: it wasn't just a song, but an emotional story told convincingly by two artists with perfectly matched vocal tones.

The Elements That Make Lee Brice an Ideal Duet Partner

His voice — a rich, soulful baritone that can carry both tenderness and grit — sets Brice apart as a collaborator. His voice is the perfect complement to sunnier voices, such as Pearce's, but also blends well with other male voices in duets. Even more than his voice, though, Brice's background in songwriting gives him a built-in sensitivity to telling stories — stories that he always honors in collaborations.

He has achieved nine No. 1 radio singles, including “I Hope You're Happy Now,” and his music has earned over 3 billion on-demand streams. Brice's songwriting contributions to other stars also showed off his creativity. He cowrote “More Than a Memory” for Garth Brooks, which became the first song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Brice also wrote “Still” for Tim McGraw, which reached No. 16, and “Seven Days” for Kenny Chesney, further proving his versatility.

Lee Brice's collaborations beyond Pearce include his 2016 duet with Jerrod Niemann, “A Little More Love,” which illustrated his ability to perform on a brighter, more buoyant track. His 2024 team-up with Hailey Whitters and Nate Smith on “Drinkin' Buddies” provided yet another example of his versatility when it comes to collaboration. As the music landscape continues to evolve and change, these projects help artists stand out.

Lee Brice's Legacy as a Collaborative Artist

Brice's career is a great example of how working with others can help boost your career. His success with Carly Pearce is proof of his unique talents as a duet partner, but what makes Brice particularly interesting is his versatility. He's attracted to timeless songs that carry emotional weight, but he also remains open to fun and unexpected collaborations.