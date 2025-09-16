This Day in Country History: September 16

From Academy of Country Music Award winners to benefit concerts, Sept. 16 has witnessed many interesting and significant events over the years. Fans danced to artists at a music festival, Morgan Wallen performed a small halftime show at a football game, and Craig Morgan signed a new deal with his old record label on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Winners at the 55th ACM Awards on Sept. 16 included:

2020: This year's event was moved to Nashville, Tennessee, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceremonies were held at three different locations, with Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood tying for Entertainer of the Year, Maren Morris winning Female Artist of the Year, and Luke Combs earning the Male Artist of the Year award.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit concerts, such as these on Sept. 16, help raise money for those in need:

2017: Willie Nelson brought his annual Farm Aid concert to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. He was joined by artists such as Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Blackberry Smoke, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Outstanding performances on Sept. 16 included:

2018: The up-and-coming star Morgan Wallen provided the halftime entertainment during the Tennessee Titans football game at Nissan Stadium. Before becoming the superstar he is today, Wallen toured with Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen, and Luke Bryan.

Industry Changes and Challenges

There were interesting changes and challenges in country music on Sept. 16:

2010: Indy country star Justin Townes Earle was arrested after an altercation during his performance at Radio Radio in Indianapolis. The incident occurred after a shirt was thrown on stage, landing on his guitar, and escalated when Earle smashed items in the dressing room and reportedly punched the venue owner's daughter. He was charged with assault and battery and was ordered to pay money for damages to the venue.

