Eric Church At Xfinity Mobile Arena: What To Know Before You Go

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Eric Church is bringing his Free The Machine Tour to Philly on Thursday, September 17th, with Elle King. If it’s your first time at Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Center), don’t worry, the arena’s policies haven’t changed.

Check out our list of everything you need to know before you go.

Eric Church At Xfinity Mobile Arena: Gate and Parking Times

Lots typically open a few hours prior to doors opening. Doors for this show are at 6:30 pm.

Xfinity Mobile Arena parking lots no longer accept cash payments. Xfinity Mobile Arena will accept all major credit cards, prepaid cards, and digital payments, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Click here for more parking information, including where to buy parking ahead of time.

Set Times

*Set times subject to change without notice*

Doors - 6:30 pm

Elle King - 7:30 pm

Eric Church - 9:00 pm

Prohibited Items at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena reserves the right to refuse items that may cause a danger or disruption to the event or to other guests, or that are in breach of building policies and/or the list of prohibited items

Weapons – guns – knives – chains – tasers – firearms

Self-defense sprays – mace – pepper spray

Explosives – fireworks – ammunition

Fuels – torches – lighter fluid

Hazardous items – chemicals – paint thinners

Brass knuckles – black jacks – martial arts weapons

Bats – billy clubs – night sticks – kubatons – spikes

Tools

Razor type blades – box cutters – scissors

Projectiles – frisbees – beach balls – balloons

Alcohol – illegal drugs – drug paraphernalia

Drones (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) or other aircraft

Laser pointers – items intended to create optical distraction

Aerosol cans or noisemaking devices – whistles – foghorns/air horns, plastic airhorns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos

Hoverboards and skateboards

Video and audio recording devices (see separate camera policy)

Sealed packages of any kind – wrapped gifts

Selfie sticks or telescopic devices – tripods – poles

Pets (other than service animals or service animals in training)

Attire that conceals identity**

Large banners, signs and flags.

Outside food and beverage (except baby food and medically necessary items)

Coolers, hydration packs, cans or any metal beverage container (plastic refillable water bottles are allowed in but must be empty)

Any other items deemed inappropriate by arena personnel

Large, golf-type umbrellas (collapsible and folding umbrellas are permitted)

Xfinity Mobile Arena will not check or store any of the listed prohibited items.

**Exceptions are made for medical and religious purposes, after proper inspection

Xfinity Mobile Arena: Bag Policy

Xfinity Mobile Arena will allow bags inside the venue in accordance with league and event guidelines and best security practices. They now have bag entry locations at the Broad Street Entrance, the 11th Street Entrance, and the Premium Access Entrance. These locations allow for bags that are larger than 4.5” x 6.5” and smaller than 14”x14”x6” to be X-ray screened and permitted into the venue.

If you plan on bringing in hand clutches, wristlets, and small purses, they cannot exceed 4.5” x 6.5” and will not require X-ray screening but are still subject to security inspection.

Backpacks, suitcases, and large multi-compartment bags are restricted.

Lockers are available for prohibited bags on the 11th Street side of the venue. They are limited & subject to availability. Lockers are priced based on bag size, ranging from $5 to $15, payable by credit card only.

Xfinity Mobile Arena is an inclusive and family-friendly venue, so exceptions for medical bags are made as follows:

Medical equipment bag and Parental bag smaller than 14” x 14” x 6”.

All exceptions must go through X-ray screening at entry.

Rules are subject to change per family show and concert, depending on tour policy.

Eric Church’s Setlist*

Hands of Time Bleed on Paper Johnny Storm in their Blood Darkest Hour Evangeline Rocket's White Lincoln Clap Hands Desperate Man Stick That in Your Country Song Homeboy Smoke a Little Smoke Creepin' Give Me Back My Hometown Knives of New Orleans The Outsiders Hell of a View Springtseen Drink in My Hand Mr Misunderstood Heart on Fire Talledega That's Damn Rock n Roll Some Of It Monsters Sinners Like Me Through My Ray Bans

*Set list subject to change without notice