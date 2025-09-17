Kenny Chesney is Busy Working on His First Ever Audiobook

When you hear the name Kenny Chesney, your first thought is probably of a country music star performing in jam-packed stadiums, with fans in cowboy hats singing along. Now, though, Chesney has recorded his first-ever audiobook.

Yes, the man who gave us “Whatever It Takes” has gone autobiographical, this time, in an audible way.

Kenny Chesney Records Heart Life Music

The Tennessee native shared on his Instagram a photo of himself with headphones on and a mic in front of his face. He captioned the post with, “Recording the audiobook for #HeartLifeMusic brought all these stories back to life. Grateful for the journey, the memories, and each moment along the way. Link in bio to preorder.”

Chesney wrote that the book is about the story of his career and how he did not expect that “It takes a lot longer than I thought to record an audiobook, or maybe it’s just I would get lost in seeing all the people and places along the way. In a way, it’s what I did with my summer vacation: visit all these adventures I’ve had, because when I started to hear the stories, I felt like I was living them all over again.”

What Fans Can Expect

Fans can expect to learn more about Chesney’s journey throughout his career and working with the music industry bigwigs like Capricorn Records founder Phil Walden, producer Barry Beckett, and “making unexpected music in Jamaica, the Kremlin, New England, and Cabo San Lucas, drifting across the waters of the Caribbean, Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans.”

The “Tin Man” singer will also reminisce and reflect on his life as an artist: “Thinking about the moments, reading the stories, it all got very real for me – the blessings of so much wisdom people gave me and unthinkable things I got to do. I was here at an amazing time, got to experience a Nashville closer to Willie Nelson or George Jones when they were trying to make it happen – and I got to live this crazy dream alongside so many heroes, make great friends. Hearing it come out of my mouth, it’s a lot to take in; I almost wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t been there.”