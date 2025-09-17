Luke Combs Wraps Up Recording of TikTok Viral Hit ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’

Luke Combs has confirmed he finished recording a new track titled "My Kinda Saturday Night," responding directly to increasing fan demand. He posted on social media, “I saw all of the comments for ‘My Kinda Saturday Night.' Excited to let y'all know I finished recording it the other day.”

The song has already gone viral on TikTok, racking up more than 1.6 million views and around 160,000 likes. Fans have flooded the comments with excitement, calling it a “certified banger” and urging for a quick official release.

Recently, Combs posted a video from the studio on Instagram that provides a preview of the song's nostalgic '90s country feel. The lyrics reference porch swings, long neck beers, and gathering outside, hinting at the lively sound found on his previous releases.

Since the release of his fifth studio album, Fathers & Sons, more than a year ago, Combs has concentrated on family life and songwriting — rather than continually performing. A great deal of Combs' recent writing touches on his experience as a father and personal growth.

He is steadily teasing new material, having posted 14 demos on social media. He has also released tracks like “Back in the Saddle.” This overall behavior gives the impression that Combs is straight up in album mode, preparing for an enormous album.