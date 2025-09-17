Russell Dickerson at The Fillmore Philadelphia: What To Know

Russell Dickerson is bringing Russell Mania to Philly on Friday, September 18th at The Fillmore Philadelphia! Not only is it About Time you hop in your Blue Tacoma and head to the show in style, but it’s also the perfect way to kick off the weekend. Plus, it’s always a Good Day to Have a Good Day, so why not spend it singing along with Russell Dickerson? And before you go, check out our list of everything you need to know to make the night unforgettable.

Russell Dickerson at The Fillmore Philadelphia: Gate and Parking Times

Lots open 2 hours before the doors open. Doors will open at 7 pm.

The Fillmore Philadelphia has two parking lots with limited parking availability - 1025 North Front Street & 98 Richmond Street (at the corner of Richmond St & Frankford Ave). If you would like to pre-purchase parking and guarantee yourself a spot, you can do so while making an online ticket order. Otherwise, parking is available on a first come, first served basis.

For more detailed instructions on getting here or how to obtain pre-paid parking

Set Times

*Set times subject to change without notice*

Doors - 7:00 pm

Russell Dickerson - 9:00 pm

Mobile Ticketing at The Fillmore Philadelphia

All events will be Mobile Entry. Your mobile device will be used to gain access to the event. Tickets will not be emailed or available for print. For more information on mobile entry, click here. Please be prepared to show your ID.

Russell Dickerson at The Fillmore Philadelphia: Bag Policy

Bags up to 12” x 6” x 12” are allowed in the venue; however, all bags will be searched prior to entry. In addition, any bags that are not clear will be subject to an additional search. Furthermore, cashless payments will be available at all points of sale, and, as a result, they are strongly recommended for a faster, more convenient experience.

Russell Dickerson’s Setlist*

Honey I Still Believe Every Little Thing Worth Your Wild God Gave Me A Girl Bones Happen To Me Love You Like I Used To Ride The Wave Home Sweet Just to See You Smile What A Life She Likes It It's About Time MGNO / I Gotta Feeling / I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Yours Blue Tacoma

*set list subject to change without notice