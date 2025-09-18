Vincent Mason Announces Debut Album with New Single ‘Days Are Numbered’

Vincent Mason has announced his debut major label album, There I Go, set for release on Nov. 7 through Interscope, MCA Nashville, and Music Soup.

To coincide with the announcement, Mason released a new single, “Days Are Numbered,” on Sept. 16. The single expresses the inner struggle of wanting to tour, but wanting to be home, which is a motif of the upcoming album.

The 14-track album mixes country narratives with modern production, examining love, loss, and joyous moments that are part of growing up. Most of the songs were written by Mason, with contributions from acclaimed writers such as Chase McDaniel, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Geoff Warburton. The track “Good Run” will be featured in its original worktape form, showcasing Mason's growth as a songwriter and his deeply personal experiences over the past year.

“I was always a kid who liked to be very still. My favorite question growing up was always ‘When can we go home?' ‘I've really been that way my whole life. Last year I put out a song called ‘Hell is a Dance Floor' and since then I haven't really been home at all,” Mason shared.

“The album There I Go is me learning how to live on the road. ‘Days Are Numbered' captures the two sides of the album and the tension that lies in between. There's the kid in me that wants to stay home, and the side of me that can't get enough of being out on the road playing shows. I thank God every day that I have the life that I do, and I wouldn't trade it. ‘There I Go' is the through line that captures all the moments of my life since it changed last year.”