Eric Church Tells Crowd Why He Will Never Forget His First Time in Philadelphia

Eric Church gave Philadelphia fans a night to remember during his Free The Machine Tour stop at the newly renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The Chief’s return to Philly wasn’t just about the music; it was also about the memories.

Midway through the show, Eric Church told the crowd why he will never forget his first time in Philadelphia. He explained that his earliest memory of the area was a "birthday party" for local country station WXTU (hey, that's us!), back when he was promoting his debut album Sinners Like Me.

Razz remembers it as part of a promotion called Backyard BBQ. The idea was simple but unforgettable—a lucky listener would win a private show right at their house, invite their friends, and soon the whole neighborhood would wander over for some barbecue and live country music. Over the years, artists like Dierks Bentley and Daryl Worley showed up to play these intimate backyard sets. But the one that stood out to Razz the most was when Eric Church performed. That particular BBQ happened to draw a crowd filled with neighborhood kids, making it one of the more unusual but memorable “concerts” in Church’s early days.

Expecting a typical country crowd, Church instead arrived to find “about thirty 6-year-olds.” With songs like "Before She Does", "Sinners Like Me", "Lightning", "How Bout You", and "Guys Like Me" in his pocket, he admitted, “I was thinking, ‘I’m going back home.’”

The story drew big laughs from the Philadelphia crowd, especially when Church joked that those same kids from that party were now old enough to be in the arena, drinks in hand, singing along to his set.

Church also made sure to show love to the city itself, telling fans, “I’ve got a ton of respect for this city, a ton of respect for this building, and a ton of respect for the artists that have played this building.” That respect was shared back as Philly fans belted every lyric of his chart-topping hits, proving why this city has always been a special stop along his touring history.