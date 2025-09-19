Jake Owen Hits 4 Years Sober, New Album Coming in November

Country music star Jake Owen celebrated a special personal milestone, four years of sobriety, on Sept. 17. The 43-year-old singer cites his friends, family, and his two young girls as major motivators to stop drinking to live a healthier lifestyle.

Owen originally shared the details of his sobriety journey back in 2022 and stated he decided to stop drinking after experiencing an embarrassing situation in 2021 that caused him to re-evaluate his decisions in life. Since then, he has been very transparent with fans about his life with sobriety and how sobriety has positively impacted his life.

“Just wanted to share my journey in case anyone woke up this morning and wants to make a change,” Owen shared. “None of us are perfect… I'm just trying to be the best version of myself these days. Have a great weekend. Happy Friday.”

“I just want to encourage any of you that might be considering quitting drinking that you should! Feel better. Be better. Shoot… I'll be your supporter. I'll cheer you on,” Owen recently said.

Owen also shared a poem and a reflective post on social media, hoping to inspire others to take steps toward positive change. Alongside his sobriety milestone, he is gearing up to release a new album, Dreams to Dream, on Nov. 7. The record promises a return to traditional country storytelling and will include collaborations with Jamey Johnson and Savannah Conley.