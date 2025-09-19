Megastar Post Malone Announced As First Headliner For Barefoot Country Music Festival

LISTEN LIVE

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Barefoot Country Music Fest is back for the summer of 2026 on the beach of Wildwood happening June 18th through June 21st!

Over 40 of your favorite country artists, 4 stages filled with live music throughout the day, and all on the beach!

The First Headliner Is POST MALONE!

Located on the beach of Wildwood, NJ, between the famous Morey’s Piers, BCMF will host a unique blend of country music’s top artists and up-and-comers. With the combination of country music and the scenic Wildwood’s backdrop, this family-friendly, four-day festival is a summer vacation destination.

2026 marks the 6th year of this massive festival on the beach of Wildwood. Past performers include Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, Megan Maroney, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, Keith Urban and Kane Brown.

More Artist announcements are coming soon! Keep listening to 92.5 XTU for the latest info!

Buy your tickets HERE!

Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
