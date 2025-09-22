The Chart History Behind Morgan Wallen’s Three Biggest Radio Hits

Morgan Wallen’s three biggest radio hits aren’t just songs, they’re chart-smashing tracks. Thanks to his baritone voice, relatable lyrics, and entertaining performances, Wallen has become a dominant force in country music and a household name, which has translated to massive success across multiple radio formats.

Let's dig into the chart history and commercial impact of his three biggest hits: “Last Night,” “I Had Some Help,” and “You Proof,” and how these tracks prove Wallen knows how to own the airwaves.

Morgan Wallen’s Three Biggest Radio Hits

“Last Night”

Morgan Wallen - Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)

“Last Night,” the third single from his 2023 album, One Thing at a Time, is Wallen’s most successful single to date. It also achieved a historic achievement in country music by becoming his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Aside from that, he also claimed Nos. 2 and 3 on the Feb. 18 Hot Country Songs chart for “Thought You Should Know” and “You Proof.”

Another milestone achieved by the track is that it became the 21st song to have topped both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts, an accomplishment previously achieved by Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” in 2021. It's also the first song by a solo male to rule Hot Country Songs since Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night” more than 42 years ago.

Additionally, “Last Night” received 7x platinum certification from the RIAA and peaked at No. 5 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, showing Wallen as a crossover artist, capable of dominating both country and pop charts.

“I Had Some Help”

Post Malone - I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Official Video)

Sure, Wallen can dominate the charts by himself, but “I Had Some Help” proved he also works well with others. Collaborating with Post Malone had a significant impact on Wallen's reach, expanding his audience beyond country music. “I Had Some Help,” the lead single from Malone’s sixth studio album F-1 Trillion, reached No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and is one of only six songs to achieve a significant feat since 1990: simultaneously topping the Country Airplay and all-format Radio Songs chart. The hit was also the first song to last six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024.

“You Proof”

Morgan Wallen - You Proof

“You Proof” shows that Wallen has already established his dominance within the country format. It became his third top ten entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and his first to reach the top five. The track also had a historic run on country radio, becoming the longest-running Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 of all time, spending ten non-consecutive weeks atop the chart, surpassing the previous record of eight weeks held by “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett and “Amazed” by Lonestar.

The song’s success paved the way for Wallen’s continued radio dominance and established his reputation among country radio programmers. “You Proof” also demonstrated his ability to stay connected with country audiences while also achieving crossover success.

Wallen’s Radio Success