This Day in Country History: September 23

Several events, performances, and certifications have happened on Sept. 23. New exhibitions opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame, benefit concerts raised money for good causes, and legendary artists passed away. Continue reading to learn about significant moments from this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Major country music milestones happened on Sept. 23, including:

2015: The now eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves performed as a headliner for the first time at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This sold-out show was during Musgrave's Country & Western Rhinestone Revue tour.

Cultural Milestones

From a benefit concert to an exhibit opening, these cultural milestones occurred on this day:

2015: Jamey Johnson headlined a benefit concert at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. His friends and fellow country music artists Randy Houser, Shooter Jennings, and Jerrod Niemann raised nearly $45,000 for pancreatic cancer research at this show.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A couple of fun performances happened on Sept. 23, including:

2012: During Carrie Underwood's concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, fellow country music star Brad Paisley surprised her by joining her on stage. The audience was thrilled when Underwood and Paisley sang a duet, "Remind Me."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Sept. 23 hosted these changes and challenges in the country music world:

2010: Singer Justin Townes Earle announced he was canceling his upcoming tours. After being charged with battery, public intoxication, and resisting arrest earlier in the year, Earle decided to check himself into rehab.

