Tyler Childers At Freedom Mortgage Pavilion: What To Know Before You Go

Tyler Childers is bringing his Snipe Hunt Tour to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on Wednesday, September 24th. Childers' newest album, Snipe Hunt, landed at #7 on the Billboard Top 200, breaking a personal record.

Break out the jeans and flannels because this All Your'n singer is going to put on a show! Read everything you need to know before you go so you don't end up on anyone's Bitin' List.

Parking

Parking will open 1 hour before gate times. See gate times below to know when lots will open.

Gate Times

Gates will open at 5:15 pm. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion encourages concert-goers to arrive at the parking lots as early as possible to avoid traffic.

Tyler Childers at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Set Times

5:15p – Doors

6:45p – Of The Dell

7:30p – Medium Build

8:45p – Tyler Childers & The Food Stamps

*Times are subject to change without notice.

Bag Policy

Small clutches, wristlets, or fanny packs no bigger than 6”x 9” OR clear plastic bags NO BIGGER than 12"x12"x6” are allowed inside.

All bags are subject to search upon entry. Guests have the right to refuse a bag search and the venue has the right to refuse entry. If you have any items that are not allowed into the venue please return them to your vehicle.

Lawn Chairs

You may rent a chair or bring a blanket! You can rent on-site if available or you can rent ahead of time here.

The lawn is always first-come, first-served. There are no assigned seats on the lawn.

Mobile Entry Only: Tyler Childers at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Your phone is your ticket! Download the Live Nation app to see your tickets.

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion is a cash-free venue. If you arrive without a debit or credit card, head to an information booth and they’ll exchange cash for card (for free).

Rain or Shine