Eric Church Opens Up About Getting Taylor Swift’s First Gold Record After Being Dropped from 2006 Tour

Eric Church has revealed new details about a pivotal moment in his career involving Taylor Swift and Rascal Flatts. Church was originally part of Rascal Flatts' 2006 Me and My Gang Tour, but was cut from the lineup after less than 10 days. His loud and lengthy performances made him a tough act to follow, ultimately leading to his removal from the tour shortly after a show at Madison Square Garden. Despite the setback, Church described the experience as memorable, noting that playing Madison Square Garden was a milestone in his career.

"My first major arena tour, I was invited to no longer be a part of," said the singer, 48, noting the run of shows "pretty much" just didn't work out. "That's all I'm going to say about that one."

Following his departure, Taylor Swift was chosen to replace him as the opening act. Before the transition, Swift personally called Church to let him know about the change.

"So, she's like, 'Hope there's no bad blood. Because I love what you do and I'm taking over on…' the tour I was supposed to not be invited on," recalled Church. "I said, 'Listen, Taylor, I have seen this crowd. This crowd is going to love you. I love what you do.'"

He continued, "I said, 'This is going to really be great for you, and you owe me your first gold record when this happens.' Here's what's crazy — it took, like, seven days."

Less than a month later, the two crossed paths again at a music festival. Swift followed through on her promise and presented Church with her first gold record plaque.

"She walks up, and she inscribed [the plaque], 'To Eric, thanks for playing too long and too loud on the tour. Sincerely, Taylor," he said. "You could just tell then. Just an artist. An artist."