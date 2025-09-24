Kacey Musgraves as a Featured Artist: Her Guest Appearances

Kacey Musgraves, known for her golden voice and genre-defying style, has popped up as a featured artist spanning dreamy pop ballads to soulful R&B tracks, even psychedelic rock, and of course, country. In this post, we’ll dive into her notable guest appearances and how these collaborations expanded her career and the artists lucky enough to share the mic with her.

Kacey Musgraves: Early Cross-Genre Experiments

One of the Nashville Star alum’s earliest non-country collaborations landed her on R&B artist Miguel’s “Waves.” The result is a duet that features both artists responding to each other’s “lustful pleas.”

The lyrics, “Don't stop (don't stop) / I wanna ride that wave (wanna ride that wave, ha, yeah, baby) All night (all night) / I'm gonna ride that wave (I'm gonna ride that wave) / Look here, I'm gon' surf in it, baby / Get turnt in it, baby, put work in it, baby / Keep working it while I ride that wave,” is a steamy, metaphor for a midnight swim you probably should not be doing. This collaboration didn’t just make country music fans pause and ask, “Is that really Kacey Musgraves?” but also marked the Texas native’s willingness to ditch the rulebook and explore sounds far beyond country music’s borders.

Pop Collaborations and Sonic Evolution

In 2020, Musgraves teamed up with pop darling Troye Sivan and hitmaker Mark Ronson for the disco-inspired remix of “Easy.” Later on, fans realized the track is a subtle foreshadowing of the path Musgraves’s next album will take.

“Easy’s” playful, and dreamy vibes are what she fully embraced in her 2021 album Star-Crossed. With its infectious melody that starts in your shoulders and soon has you dancing in the middle of your living room, the remix naturally became a hit.

Troye Sivan, Kacey Musgraves - Easy ft. Mark Ronson

More than just a catchy bop, the remix proved Musgraves could fit effortlessly into the pop realm; you’d think she was born to sing pop songs. Collaborations like this didn’t just showcase how her creative risks pay off; they also highlight her cross-genre evolution.

Psychedelic and Alternative Rock Ventures

If you think Musgraves stopped genre-blending with pop and R&B, think again. There’s no stopping the “Dime Store Cowgirl” singer because she also experimented with alternative rock via her work with The Flaming Lips’ “God and the Policeman” and Cuco’s “Sitting In the Corner.”

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips said of the collaboration, “When Kacey heard it, she came back to me and was like, ‘Now, this is the one. This is the one I want to be on, for sure.’ I kept looking at it like Porter Waggoner and Dolly Parton. I thought it would be perfect for her, a song about a fugitive on the run.”

On the other hand, the Cuco collaboration, which also features Mexican singer/songwriter Adriel Favela, is a “trippy, multi-lingual look back at a lost love.”

2023: The Year of Breakthrough Duets

2023 is a pivotal year for Musgraves’s collaborations. Case in point, her duets with Zach Bryan and Noah Cahan. “I Remember Everything” with Bryan was massively successful; debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 100, a first for both of them.

Zach Bryan - I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

The song is also the first track to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. It also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards.

Her collaboration with Kahan on “She Calls Me Back” is not too shabby either. The song spent a week at No. 76 on the Billboard charts and has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Musgraves’ Legacy as a Genre-Defying Collaborator