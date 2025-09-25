Kenny Chesney Brings ‘Heart Life Music’ Book Tour to Philadelphia This November

Kenny Chesney has officially added Philadelphia to his Heart Life Music book tour, and local fans should mark their calendars. On Monday, November 3rd, at 7 PM, Chesney will appear at the Ensemble Academy of Arts & Music for an intimate evening of stories, songs, and conversation with longtime collaborator Holly Gleason. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 26th, at 10 AM ET through Barnes & Noble, and every ticket includes a signed copy of Chesney’s new book.

With recent Heart Life Music events in Boston and East Tennessee State University selling out in under an hour, demand for this tour is at an all-time high. Adding Philadelphia as a stop is especially fitting, Chesney has always shared a strong bond with his Philly fans, known for turning his stadium shows into unforgettable, high-energy nights. For No Shoes Nation in the region, this book tour offers a rare chance to experience Chesney in a more personal setting.

The book, Heart Life Music, takes readers deep into the East Tennessee songwriter’s journey. Chesney reflects on everything from the childhood dreams that shaped him to the songs and legends that inspired his career. He calls it a "love letter" to Nashville, his music, and the people who helped him along the way. Fans can expect to hear stories of chasing dreams, unforgettable concert memories, and the creative spark that made him one of country music’s most legendary artists.

HarperCollins Publishers

As one of the most celebrated stars in country music, Billboard’s No. 1 Country Artist of the 21st Century, and a recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Chesney is used to playing to stadium crowds. But this fall, his Heart Life Music tour shifts gears, offering fans something uniquely personal.