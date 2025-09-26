Maren Morris Releases Dark New Single ‘Beat The Devil’ Featured in Upcoming Series ‘Sheriff Country’

Maren Morris has released her new single “Beat The Devil” through Columbia Records. The dark, cinematic track is featured prominently in the trailer for CBS's upcoming series Sheriff Country, which premieres Oct. 17 at 8:00 p.m. CT. The song's Southern Gothic motifs work in tandem with the tension-filled narrative structure of a villainous figure in the drama to present a cautionary tale about defying her dominance. With lyrics centered on reckoning and resilience, “Beat The Devil” underscores the series' tone and characters.

“There's a sinister but strangely empowering nature to my song ‘Beat the Devil,' so it threading the needle so beautifully with the theme of Sheriff Country is a testament to music amplifying the incredible acting and writing of this show,” Morris said in a statement.

Sheriff Country follows Sheriff Mickey Fox as she navigates crime, family struggles, and personal relationships in the fictional town of Edgewater. CBS Studios produces the series with executive producers Matt Lopez, Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer, and KristieAnne Reed. Paramount Global Content Distribution will handle worldwide distribution.

The show serves as a spin-off of CBS's hit drama Fire Country. It continues the network's strategy of incorporating country music into its series, following previous Fire Country episodes that featured artists such as Jelly Roll and Kane Brown.

Morris's involvement highlights her growing influence beyond the music industry. In 2025, she enjoyed a landmark year with the release of her album Dreamsicle and the launch of her Dreamsicle Tour. The 40-date North American tour, which includes a stop in Nashville last Sept. 25, will extend into the UK and Europe through November.

The deluxe edition of Dreamsicle, released in August, showcased Morris's evolving artistry. She plans to take her efforts and performances internationally with stops in Australia and New Zealand in early 2026. The new song follows her most recent release, "Beat The Devil," which builds on her reputation for showcasing compelling music that has spanned several layers of entertainment, connecting chart-topping success with more television exposure.