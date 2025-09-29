Costume Contest For Funplex Tickets!

It's Spooky Season and we want to see some Halloween costumes!

It can be from this year, last year, or many years ago... Share your awesome kids Halloween costume below and you could score a $100 Rally House gift card and also a 4 pack of tickets to The Funplex in Mount Laurel, NJ.

"The Funplex is a family-owned entertainment resort in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, which offers both indoor and outdoor attractions like amusement rides, a water park, arcades, bowling, laser tag, and mini-golf. This fall, experience FUNTOBER at the funplex on select weekends (October 4-5th, & October 11-13th).

Join us for fall fun at our annual Funtober event! Experience the magic of the season with live music, games, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, so gather your friends and family for a fun!

Highlights include:

Exciting competitions like mummy wrapping and hay bale tossing

Fall fun games for all ages, including tic tac toe, basketball, and pumpkin bowling

Engaging activities like face painting and balloon twisting

Exciting attractions like kiddie tractors and an inflatable obstacle course

A pumpkin patch and pumpkin decorating

Trick-or-treating for all ages