Maren Morris’s Genre-Blending Collaborations with Pop and R&B Artists

Maren Morris's genre-blending collaborations have made her one of the most innovative artists in modern country, creating bridges between Nashville, pop, and R&B. As a vocal powerhouse, Morris has found no shortage of musicians eager to join forces and create musical magic. She’s proved that country and mainstream can not only collaborate, but they can also thrive together. In an era when genre lines are blurring more often than in previous generations, Morris’s cross-genre partnerships are more than just hits; they’re proof that country music is evolving.

The Rise of Maren Morris as a Cross-Genre Pioneer

Before Morris was redefining country’s borders, she was just a Texas girl with a guitar and a knack for writing songs. Her pen as a songwriter proved as sharp and talented as her voice, landing cuts like Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Second Wind.” These tracks proved early on that she could swing from country to pop without missing a beat.

By 2015, her self-titled EP went viral on streaming platforms, catapulting her from songwriter-for-hire to artist-in-demand. Her album Hero dropped in 2016 and made waves for her genre-fluid approach by blending country with R&B elements. The single “My Church” snagged her a GRAMMY for Best Country Solo Performance. With Hero becoming the first No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums by a rookie since Sam Hunt’s Montevallo, it just goes to show that country music is now ready for genre-blending artists.

Maren Morris - My Church (Official Music Video)

Breakthrough Pop Crossover: “The Middle” and EDM Success

Undeniably her most significant hit, “The Middle,” alongside Zedd and Grey, the collab demonstrated the potential for country artists in electronic dance music. What started as an electronic dance track with 14 different vocalists auditioning for the spot turned into a “huge smash” (Zedd’s words, not ours) after hearing Morris’s vocals.

To seal the deal, the German record producer and DJ even flew to Nashville to record with her. It was a project that was truly meant for her, who recorded her final vocal while fighting a cold, which she believes gave her voice a unique quality.

“The Middle” spent 40 weeks on the pop chart, racked up more than 4 billion streams worldwide, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, and earned multiple GRAMMY nominations. It opened more doors for Morris, who went on to join Taylor Swift on the Reputation Stadium Tour and perform the track live.

Strategic Pop Partnerships and R&B Influences

Morris didn’t stop with EDM; she continued her genre-hopping credentials with a string of pop collaborations. She teamed up with former One Direction heartthrob Niall Horan on “Seeing Blind.” The track peaked at No. 68 in Ireland and went Gold in both Australia and New Zealand.

Niall Horan, Maren Morris - Seeing Blind (Official Acoustic)

Then came “The Bones” remix with Hozier. This second crossover smash climbed to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Adult Contemporary chart.

For Morris, these collaborations weren’t just risky projects; they were statements about how her voice could find a home anywhere, whether in country, pop, or R&B. Each partnership reveals a different part of her artistry, making her one of the most versatile vocalists of her generation.