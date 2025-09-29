LISTEN LIVE

Win Passes To A Screening of Roofman

Register below to to win a pair of passes to an advanced screening of Roofman on Wednesday, October 8th, at 7:00 PM at AMC Fashion District (1001 Market St Suite 3050,…

Donnie Black
Roofman

Register below to to win a pair of passes to an advanced screening of Roofman on Wednesday, October 8th, at 7:00 PM at AMC Fashion District (1001 Market St Suite 3050, Philadelphia, PA 19107). 

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), an Army veteran and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
