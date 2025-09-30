Margo Price Drops Studio Video With Tyler Childers, Sets Tour for New Album

Margo Price has shared a new music video for "Love Me Like You Used to Do." The video has a neat black and white look, and gives fans an up-close backstage peek into a studio session she had with artist Tyler Childers. The video features Price and Childers singing with each other; the chemistry of their singing is evident. “Man, that sounds so pretty,” Childers tells Price at the end of the video, after they've listened back to the song. “That's super cool, thank you so much.”

“Love Me Like You Used to Do” is featured on Price's latest album, Hard Headed Woman, which was released on Aug. 29 through Loma Vista Recordings. The song is a heartfelt plea to rekindle an old spark in a relationship, blending hope and vulnerability. Its heartfelt lyrics, including "We've got time" and "I believe in us, honey, most of the time," reflect both hopefulness and caution.

Hard Headed Woman is Price's fifth album and was recorded at RCA Studio A, the historic studio. The project brought back producer Matt Ross-Spang, who produced her first two albums, creating continuity in her new evolving sound. Following the album's release, Price announced a series of tour dates that will run through late November, featuring headlining performances as well as appearances at major festivals.

Recently, Price drew national attention when she became the last artist to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before the show was temporarily suspended. Her performance carried added weight given the show's uncertain future. The song she performed was, fittingly, “Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down.” As she shared earlier this year, the song began from her “anger at the music industry and the people I was working with,” but took on a much broader meaning — certainly in light of what happened to Kimmel.

“It's funny how that businessman can very easily be anyone who is in a seat of power and corrupting the world,” Price said.