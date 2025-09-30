LISTEN LIVE

Morgan Wallen Featured as ‘Support’ in ‘Battlefield 6’ Video Game Trailer

When you think of Morgan Wallen, you automatically think of country chart domination, not dodging grenades in a warzone, wearing camouflage, and lugging around a big gun. But surprise! The…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

When you think of Morgan Wallen, you automatically think of country chart domination, not dodging grenades in a warzone, wearing camouflage, and lugging around a big gun. But surprise! The country superstar just popped up in the trailer for the video game Battlefield 6, where he’s featured as “Support.”  

Wallen has officially traded his guitar (for only 19 seconds) for a loadout.   

Morgan Wallen Cameoed with Other Celebrities  

Based on the trailer shared by Wallen on his official Instagram account, other celebrities featured in the video game snippet include Zac Efron, UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett, and basketball player Jimmy Butler.

Aside from the game’s trailer, Wallen also uploaded a video of himself as the game’s character, “Support.” In the short clip, we see the “What I Want” singer sporting a backward baseball hat, with a gun, and saying to the camera: “For the bad guys out there… Yeah, I’m the problem.”  

It’s an obvious nod to his fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, released in May.  

His character is in charge of healing, reviving, and making sure the squad doesn’t completely implode (which unfortunately happened at the beginning of the trailer after a few seconds).  

Fans’ Reactions  

Fans are absolutely going crazy. One fan wrote, “Time to start playing video games!!” A sentiment shared by another who commented, “Suddenly I want to play Battlefield.”  

Per Whiskey Riff, Battlefield’s decision for Wallen and the other celebrities to cameo in the game, albeit for a few seconds only, is to shade their competitor, Call of Duty, who has done the same in the past. The first-person shooter military game has turned celebrities into playable game characters including Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj, while Kevin Spacey was part of a campaign to market the game. 

Morgan Wallen
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
