John Mayer on Playing with Zach Bryan: ‘A Real Honor’

When it comes to collaborations, John Mayer isn’t exactly shy, even if it’s a cross-genre partnership. The man has jammed with the who’s who in the music industry and occasionally popped up on stage just to remind everyone he’s talented (and not just famous because of his love life). Mayer recently joined forces with country music’s Zach Bryan. After their performance, Mayer only had good words for Bryan.

Mayer and Zach Bryan Performed Together in Michigan

Bryan’s Big House show had the country music artist perform at the University of Michigan’s Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor during the weekend. He brought Mayer, Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone to the record-breaking show. The event set a new record for the largest ticketed concert attendance, per Whiskey Riff. Michigan Stadium is the largest in America, and the third largest in the world. No wonder it was able to accommodate 112,000 country music fans eager to see the “Pink Skies” singer perform live.

Bryan sold out the stadium a few hours after the show was announced.

John Mayer on Being Part of the Show: “A Real Honor”

On his Instagram account, Mayer posted several photos of him and Bryan on stage and backstage. He captioned the post with, “This weekend, I took part in the largest ticketed event in U.S. concert history, thanks to Zach Bryan. He set a new attendance record at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Stadium. What he’s accomplished is truly phenomenal, and to share the bill with him was a real honor.”

Bryan replied to his post: “Couldn’t have done it without you John! We love ya!”

Fans flocked to the comment section and posted positive and wonderful feedback. One fan wrote, “Now I kinda want a John Mayer 2026 stadium tour.” Another reminded him of his own accomplishments, “John! Please don’t forget that … you’re truly amazing too! Many astonishing accomplishments!!”

Mayer opened for Bryan, but the two shared a stage later on and even performed a cover of Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil.”