LISTEN LIVE

Shane Profitt to Drop ‘Population Me’ EP October 10 With Randy Houser Feature

Shane Profitt is a singer-songwriter of original, heartfelt American country music. His first EP, Population Me, is set to be released on Oct. 10 on the Triple Tigers label. This…

Jennifer Eggleston
Shane Profitt performs onstage during Brooks &amp; Dunn and Whiskey Jam's Celebration of Reboot II at Skydeck on Broadway on October 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Shane Profitt is a singer-songwriter of original, heartfelt American country music. His first EP, Population Me, is set to be released on Oct. 10 on the Triple Tigers label. This E.P. represents another step in Profitt's odyssey to share his authentic Tennessee-rooted country sound with streaming and radio audiences, which he had done with his previous single releases.

The five-track EP offers a blend of storytelling and emotion, capturing both the joyful highs of life and the sting of heartache. Profitt describes the release as a deeply personal collection that reflects his values and the people who have had a profound influence on him.

“This EP is a snapshot of who I am and what I stand for — along with a celebration of the fine folks who've shaped my life. It celebrates some of my highest highs, along with some good old-fashioned country heartache,” says Profitt. “But the biggest compliment I can get is when someone finds my songs are about their life, too.”

Population Me includes songwriting collaborations with respected names like Dan Tyminski, Lindsay Rimes, McCoy Moore, and Phil O'Donnell. Their contributions bring additional depth and texture to Profitt's traditional-leaning but fresh approach to modern country.

Among the five songs, three are new additions to his catalog, including “Whistlin' Dixie,” a collaboration with Randy Houser that highlights his ability to connect with veteran stars while carving out his own space. Fan favorites such as “Penny to My Name,” which emphasizes life's simple priorities, and “Long Live Country,” an anthem already embraced by radio and audiences, round out the tracklist.

This summer, Profitt has undertaken extensive touring, appearing at major festivals and supporting artists such as Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, and Jason Aldean. While exposing Profitt's skills has helped expand his fan base, it has also created buzz ahead of the new release.

Profitt hopes Population Me will solidify his place as an emerging country voice, based on his blue-collar credibility and effort to engage with his audience.

Randy HouserShane Profitt
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Scotty McCreery on the left and Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish on the right.
MusicScotty McCreery and Hootie & the Blowfish Score No. 1 With ‘Bottle Rockets’Jennifer Eggleston
Alexis Wilkins arrives at Am I Racist? Movie Premiere at Regal Green Hills on September 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicCountry Singer Pushes Back Against Music Execs Who Asked Her to Take Down American Flag From Social MediaJennifer Eggleston
Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium. Zach, together with other artists are fronting the cowboy ballad revival.
MusicThe Cowboy Ballad Revival: Modern Artists Bringing Back Western SwingYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect