Shane Profitt to Drop ‘Population Me’ EP October 10 With Randy Houser Feature

Shane Profitt is a singer-songwriter of original, heartfelt American country music. His first EP, Population Me, is set to be released on Oct. 10 on the Triple Tigers label. This E.P. represents another step in Profitt's odyssey to share his authentic Tennessee-rooted country sound with streaming and radio audiences, which he had done with his previous single releases.

The five-track EP offers a blend of storytelling and emotion, capturing both the joyful highs of life and the sting of heartache. Profitt describes the release as a deeply personal collection that reflects his values and the people who have had a profound influence on him.

“This EP is a snapshot of who I am and what I stand for — along with a celebration of the fine folks who've shaped my life. It celebrates some of my highest highs, along with some good old-fashioned country heartache,” says Profitt. “But the biggest compliment I can get is when someone finds my songs are about their life, too.”

Population Me includes songwriting collaborations with respected names like Dan Tyminski, Lindsay Rimes, McCoy Moore, and Phil O'Donnell. Their contributions bring additional depth and texture to Profitt's traditional-leaning but fresh approach to modern country.

Among the five songs, three are new additions to his catalog, including “Whistlin' Dixie,” a collaboration with Randy Houser that highlights his ability to connect with veteran stars while carving out his own space. Fan favorites such as “Penny to My Name,” which emphasizes life's simple priorities, and “Long Live Country,” an anthem already embraced by radio and audiences, round out the tracklist.

This summer, Profitt has undertaken extensive touring, appearing at major festivals and supporting artists such as Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, and Jason Aldean. While exposing Profitt's skills has helped expand his fan base, it has also created buzz ahead of the new release.