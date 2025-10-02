Megan Moroney Set to Reveal Third Album on Birthday Next Week

Fans of Megan Moroney await news with excitement as she hints at a project via social media cryptics. The information has spread on both Instagram and TikTok with numbers referencing the date October 9 — the star's 28th birthday — sparking buzz that an announcement about her album is forthcoming.

Posts include a simple “10” on Instagram and a “9” on TikTok, paired with imagery such as a jersey bearing the number nine, nine emojis, and nine-photo carousels. TikTok captions like “9 pics for 9 more shows” have added to the mounting anticipation. Fans have also dissected Easter eggs from Moroney's “Six Months Later” music video, noting references to the numbers three and six, which sum to nine.

This creative rollout echoes Taylor Swift's well-known strategy of embedding coded hints and Easter eggs in advance of major announcements, a comparison that fans have made repeatedly online. If confirmed, this release would maintain Moroney's regular cycle of annual projects. She first introduced herself with her debut EP Pistol Made of Roses in July 2022, followed by her breakthrough full-length album Lucky in May 2023, and her sophomore effort Am I Okay? in July 2024.

At the American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Moroney confirmed she is well underway with the next record. "I'm always writing. I mean, I would say that my next album is probably like 80% written," the country star, 27, told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "I just try to live my life and write about it. So that's kind of how this next album is shaping up, too. Just like the last ones — I was writing about my life experiences. So the strategy behind it hasn't changed. It's still the same."