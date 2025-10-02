LISTEN LIVE

XTU’s Survivor’s Celebration Luncheon

We have all witnessed the transformation that takes place when we are faced with a challenge like Breast Cancer.  October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and 92.5 XTU wants to celebrate…

We have all witnessed the transformation that takes place when we are faced with a challenge like Breast Cancer.  October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and 92.5 XTU wants to celebrate the spirit and courage of the brave warriors in our lives.

You can nominate a warrior by filling out the form below or by sending us an email to celebration@925xtu.com telling us the story about the survivor in your life.  Your nominee could be selected to join us for a survivor's celebration luncheon at Vinyl in Philly on Monday, November 17th at 12:00pm with a special performance by:  

Jackson Dean

We would like to thank our sponsors for their support.

Survivor Celebration
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
