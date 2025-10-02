XTU’s Survivor’s Celebration Luncheon

We have all witnessed the transformation that takes place when we are faced with a challenge like Breast Cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and 92.5 XTU wants to celebrate the spirit and courage of the brave warriors in our lives.

You can nominate a warrior by filling out the form below or by sending us an email to celebration@925xtu.com telling us the story about the survivor in your life. Your nominee could be selected to join us for a survivor's celebration luncheon at Vinyl in Philly on Monday, November 17th at 12:00pm with a special performance by: