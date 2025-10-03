Eric Church Announced As Barefoot Country Music Festival Headliner

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 24: Eric Church performs during the 2025 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 24, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images)

The Barefoot Country Music Fest 2026 is set to take over the beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey from June 18–21, bringing four days of high-energy performances, sun, and sand. Known as the largest outdoor country music festival on the East Coast, BCMF blends top-tier country acts with a stunning oceanfront backdrop, creating a truly unique fan experience.

The first major headliner announced is Post Malone, marking a bold move into genre-blending territory. With his recent country-inspired music, his appearance is expected to draw both traditional country fans and a broader audience. Additional artists will be announced soon, promising a diverse and dynamic lineup.

The second headliner just announced is "The Chief" Eric Church!!

Festivalgoers can expect multiple stages, over 40 acts, and immersive experiences — from food vendors and beachside bars to exclusive VIP sections. Ticket options range from General Admission to Super VIP, with payment plans available for early buyers.

BCMF 2026 is more than just a concert — it’s a beach vacation meets country music celebration. Whether you’re dancing barefoot in the sand or watching the sunset behind the stage, this festival delivers unforgettable moments. With its growing reputation and beachfront setting, BCMF 2026 is gearing up to be the summer’s must-attend country music event.