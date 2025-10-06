Hannah McFarland Set for Grand Ole Opry Debut on Halloween Night

Hannah McFarland, a rising country artist from Alabama, will make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 31, marking a milestone moment in her career and fulfilling a lifelong dream. The Opry lineup for that evening will also include Elizabeth Cook and Taylor Hicks, with additional artists to be announced.

McFarland shared her excitement in a heartfelt post on social media: “I wrote a bucket list of my biggest dreams as an innocent kid from Alabama, and leading at #1 was to play the Grand Ole Opry,” she wrote. “I couldn't be more grateful to have been asked to make my debut. It feels surreal to have something I've been praying and working hard for finally happening. I can't wait to take in every second I have in the circle. THANK YOU @opry and I'll see you October 31,” she shared on social media.

The Alabama native has garnered attention from outlets such as NPR and Hits Daily Double since releasing her debut EP, Broken Hearts, in February. The project focused on the subjects of resilience and vulnerability has helped promote her to a national audience.

McFarland has performed with artists including Tucker Wetmore and Kip Moore, earning rave reviews for outstanding stage presence and a rising fan base. McFarland had written with Chase Rice, Riley Green, and Brett Young, which led to the song "Foolin'" with Green and a duet with Young that appears on the album.

Along with heavy touring in the U.S., McFarland has played internationally, including in the UK and Europe, supporting Riley Green and Chase Rice. After her Opry debut, she will perform at the 2026 Stagecoach Festival in California, alongside acts like Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson.