Hardy Will Headline 2026 XTU Anniversary Show

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 24: HARDY performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 92.5 XTU Anniversary Show is one of the most anticipated country music events in Philly, celebrating the region’s strong country music fanbase. The annual concert brings together some of the biggest names in country music along with rising stars, creating an unforgettable experience for fans. Previous headliners have included Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, etc...

This year, HARDY will headline the 2026 XTU Anniversary Show on Saturday, June 27th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 10th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

The XTU's Anniversary Show History Since 1989

XTU Nation

Country music has a unique ability to make people feel good in a way that's hard to replicate by other music genres. XTU Nation has created a fantastic community across the Delaware Valley. From our station events, such as the Toy Truck Parade, the summer festivals, ticket runs and everything in between, XTU Nation shows up every time. You are some of the world's most passionate and devoted fans. You love the country music, the country artists, and the community. And if you've ever been to an XTU event or concert, you know what I mean. XTU Nation makes country concerts some of the most fun events you can attend, and the memories will last forever. We can't wait to see you this summer!

Why We Love Country Music

Country music has the best fans in any genre, and that is thanks to the amazing artists we support. Country artists are some of the most genuine people in the world. They're not afraid to be themselves and to show their true colors, just like us! Country artists sing about real life, with all its ups and downs. They're not afraid to be vulnerable and to share their personal stories with their fans. This makes them incredibly relatable and allows us to know them on a personal level. We know how kind, generous, and supportive they are, which makes for an amazing concert every time.

History Of XTU's Anniversary Shows

We’re so excited to throw our XTU Anniversary Show every year since 1984. It's incredible to see all the country artists that have come to Philadelphia and performed just for XTU Nation. We've had some incredible moments from our Anniversary Shows over the years. Take a look at the acts we have come through over the years!

1989:

1st show celebrating the 5th Anniversary: Rodney Crowell, Restless Heart at Valley Forge Music Center

1990:

The Judds and The Johnson Brothers Band at Valley Forge Music Center.

1991:

Carlene Carter, Asleep at the Wheel, The Forrester Sisters, and Rodney Crowell at Penn’s Landing.

1992:

Michelle Wright, Billy Dean, Hal Ketchum, and Crystal Gayle at Penn’s Landing.

1993:

Joy White, Tim McGraw, Mark Collie, Chris LeDoux, and Sawyer Brown at Penn’s Landing.

1994:

Brooks & Dunn, Blackhawk, Pam Tillis, and John Michael Montgomery at Penn’s Landing.

1995:

Joe Diffie, Ty England, Jeff Carson, Ty Herndon, Shelby Lynn, The Hutchens, Perfect Stranger, Carey-N-Carey, and Lonestar at Susquehanna Bank Center.

1996:

Ricky Skaggs, Blackhawk, The Mavericks, Leeann Rimes, John Berry, and Smokin’ Armadillos at Susquehanna Bank Center.

1997:

Marty Stuart, Little Texas, Toby Keith, and Tanya Tucker at Susquehanna Bank Center.

1998:

Reba McEntire, Linda Davis, and David Kersh at Susquehanna Bank Center.

1999:

Randy Travis, Terri Clark, Steve Wariner, James Prosser, Sherrie Austin, and SHeDAISY at Susquehanna Bank Center.

2000:

Brooks & Dunn, Lonestar, Travis Tritt, Chely Wright, Montgomery Gentry, Eric Heatherly, Steve Holy, Dani Leigh, and River Road at Susquehanna Bank Center.

2001:

Travis Tritt, Sawyer Brown, Billy Gillman, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Neal McCoy, Jamie O’Neal, Mark McGuinn, and the Stars of Tomorrow Stage with Mitzi Dawn, Clarice Rose, Meredith Edwards, and South 65 at Susquehanna Bank Center.

2002:

Alabama, Trisha Yearwood, Collin Raye, Little Big Town, Shannon Lawson, Emerson Drive, and Steve Azar at Susquehanna Bank Center.

2003:

Clint Black, Jo Dee Messina, Neal McCoy, Jessica Andrews, Rushlow, Rebecca Lynn Howard, and Amy Dalley at Susquehanna Bank Center.

2004:

Reba McEntire, Joe Nichols, SHeDAISY, Big & Rich, Blue County, Gretchen Wilson, and Brad Cotter at Susquehanna Bank Center.

2005:

Montgomery Gentry, Jo Dee Messina, Phil Vassar, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Shooter Jennings, Erika Jo, Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband at BB&T Pavilion

2006:

Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Neal McCoy, Jack Ingram, Rockie Lynn, Danielle Peck, Carolina Rain, Gary Nichols, and Cowboy Crush at BB&T Pavilion.

2007:

Montgomery Gentry, Dierks Bentley, Clint Black, Gary Alan, Cole Deggs & The Lonesome, Bucky Covington, Sarah Buxton, and Luke Bryan at BB&T Pavilion.

2008:

Sugarland, Billy Ray Cyrus, Terri Clark, Keith Anderson, Pat Green, Jypsi, Carter’s Chord, and Chuck Wicks at BB&T Pavilion.

2009:

Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Phil Vassar, Kellie Pickler, James Otto, Zac Brown Band, Love & Theft, Jessica Andrews, and Bomshel at BB&T Pavilion.

2010:

Montgomery Gentry, Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, Eric Church, Eli Young Band, Jack Ingram, Heidi Newfield, Ryan Bingham & The Dead Horse, Emily West, The Lost Trailers, Jonathon Singleton & The Grove and The Bluebird Cafe with Brad Tursi, Cory Branan, Troy Olsen, Ashley Ray, Walker Hayes, Jedd Hughes, Dave Pahanish, Sarah Buxton, and Heather Morgan at BB&T Pavilion.

2011:

Jason Aldean, Kix Brooks, Eric Church, Aaron Lewis, Thompson Square, Steel Magnolia, David Nail, Casey James, and JaneDear Girls at BB&T Pavilion.

2012:

Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kix Brooks, Jerrod Neimann, Josh Thompson, Laura Bell Bundy, Uncle Kracker, and Eden’s Edge at BB&T Pavilion.

2013:

Brad Paisley, Chris Young. Lee Brice, The Henningsens, Tyler Farr, Chris Stapleton, Bush Hawg, and Brothers Osborne at BB&T Pavilion.

2014:

Dierks Bentley, Chris Young, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Neal McCoy, The Swon Brothers, Lindsay Ell, Audra McLaughlin, and Philbilly at BB&T Pavilion.

2015:

A Thousand Horses, Brett Eldredge, Drake White, Darius Rucker, and Kelsea Ballerini at BB&T Pavilion.

2016:

Brantley Gilbert, Brett Young, Colt Ford, and Justin Moore at BB&T Pavilion.

2017:

Adam Craig, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, Ryan Kinder, Trent Harmon, and Thomas Rhett at BB&T Pavilion.

2018:

Brothers Osborne, LANCO, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen, Runaway June, and Shawn Christie at BB&T Pavilion.

2019:

Chris Young, Dylan Scott, Chris Janson, Walker Hayes, Cassadee Pope, Dylan Schneider, and Payton Taylor at BB&T Pavilion.

2021:

Jason Aldean, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Hurd, Elvie Shane, Dillon Carmichael, Callista Clark, and Lenny Martelli at BB&T Pavilion.

2022:

Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Brandon Davis, Alexandra Kay, Niko Moon, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, and Callista Clark at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

2023:

Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Alana Springsteen, Tyler Braden, Danielle Bradbery, Hannah Ellis, Jordan Harvey, and Kylie Morgan at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

2024:

Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, Zach Top, Chris Lane, HunterGirl, Bryan Martin, and Restless Road at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

2025: June 6th

Luke Bryan, George Birge, Ashland Craft, Adrien Nunez, Chris Lane, Chase Matthew, Greylan James, Holdyn Barder, Kenny Curcio at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

2026: