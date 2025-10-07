Megan Moroney Updates Fans Next Album is ‘93%’ Done — And We’re All Counting Down

Megan Moroney gave fans an official update about her upcoming third studio album. According to the “Tennessee Orange” singer, she’s “93% done,” a figure that feels equal parts anticipating and terrifying because the finishing touches might still take time. But we know it will be worth the wait.

Moroney released Am I Okay? last year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for a new record ever since. She’s already teased new songs, including “Wedding Dress” and “Beautiful Things” on social media, so to hear her say the next album is nearly complete is wonderful news.

Check out the full version of “Beautiful Things” below, which she admitted was a very personal song for her. The track is about her niece and how she would impart to her the harsh reality of our world: “Fires burn up canyons / A hurricane can wreck a beach / Words can make a mockingbird forget they're born to sing / Lies can break a fragile heart / And doubt can crush your dreams / But honey, just take it from me / The world is hard on beautiful things.” Trust her to turn something bleak into something poetic.

Before performing the track, Moroney confessed she’d never played it live before, making the Charleston crowd the first listeners.

Megan Moroney - Beautiful Things (Unreleased) [Live From Charleston]

In an interview with CMT this week, Moroney shared: “On my end, it’s done. But then it takes a lot. It’s gotta get mixed, it’s gotta get mastered, it takes a whole thing. But I am happy that on my part, it’s 100% done. On everyone else’s part, if it was 80% done before, maybe it’s 93%. That feels right.”

There have been speculations that she will make an important announcement about her album on October 9, her 28th birthday.

Next Album’s Cover Art